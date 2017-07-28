Recently refurbished Edwardian terrace

Set in a most desirable residential area with superb views

The accommodation comprises on the ground floor of: imposing entrance porch and hall, sitting room, dining room open-plan to the bespoke fitted kitchen with access to the rear, cloakroom with WC and wash hand basin. To the lower ground floor (accessed externally): cellar with coal store and wall fitted central heating boiler. On the first floor: landing area, two bedrooms (one en-suite), and a house bathroom with a four-piece suite. There are two further bedrooms on the second floor.

Outside; large front garden with wrought iron railings and gate, landscaped with shrubs, flower borders and a patio. There is a paved seating area at the top of the garden with a pathway leading to the front of the property. To the rear is a paved terraced yard; steps lead down to provide access to the cellar.