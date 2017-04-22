Gadgets: Five of the best gizmos for tackling allergies

If pollen, dust or mites get the better of you, here are 5 gadgets that might ease your allergic reaction...

Philips FC6232/62 Dust Mite, Anti-Allergen Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, With EPA Filter and UV Light, £135.34 (from £150), www.amazon.co.uk

Loathe as many of us are to think about it, dust mites often make themselves at home in our soft furniture, provoking unwanted allergic reactions from sufferers. With this in mind, Philips has designed this mini dust mite cleaner with a 450W motor to quickly dispense with any of the blighters living in your soft furnishings. Curtains, cushions, linen, upholstery and even teddies can be given a once over by the vacuum to keep mites at bay.

Shark Klik N’ Flip Steam Pocket Mop S6001UK, £119.99, Lakeland

To make floors squeaky clean without relying on harsh chemicals, steam cleaners are unbeatable. This one from Shark uses water to kill allergens on hard floors without further irritating those for whom cleaning products cause reactions. Simplicity is the key here, and once the tank is filled with water, just push down on the handle to start the satisfying steam. For really stubborn stains, switch to the steam blaster mode to promptly bid adieu to irritants. Best of all, the cleaning pads can be reversed and cleaned in the washing machine.

Bionaire BAP1700 Air Purifier, £174.99, John Lewis

At £174.99, this air purifier is a big outlay, but if allergies are getting the better of you, it could ease some of the symptoms by ridding the air in your home of irritants like pollution, pollen, mould spores and dust. Approved by the British Allergy Foundation, it removes nasties through its HEPA filter and pushes out cleaner air. Cleverly enough, the slimline device also offers a prompt when the filter needs changing to ensure optimal filtration.

Hoover UltraMatt UV Handheld Mattress Vacuum Cleaner, £99.99 (from £149.99), www.robertdyas.co.uk

Our mattresses can be a hotbed of mite action. A horrid thought, but one that can be tackled with the right kit and cleaning know-how. Equipped with a germicidal UV-C lamp, this mini hoover not only kills any critters residing in your mattress, it gets deep into the mattress material - or in upholstery - to deter them from coming back too.

Vax Air Stretch Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner-U85-AS-Pe, £189.99, Argos

They’re our best and most loyal friends, but when the dust and fur settles, it’s easy to forget this and get ratty at the fur balls and hair your pet sheds and leaves to gather in your home. Here to help is this pet hoover. With a whopping 13m cord and a 3.6m hose, it quickly sucks up any nose-tickling strands of fur in hard-to-reach corners of carpets, upholstery and floors.