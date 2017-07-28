Shoe legend Jimmy Choo to visit Leeds for Diana charity

Legendary shoe designer Jimmy Choo is coming to Leeds for a lunch given in his honour by the Diana Award charity, writes Stephanie Smith.

Datuk Professor Jimmy Choo OBE, to give him his full title, will join a select audience at Harvey Nichols Leeds for brunching and lunching on September 6.

Choo’s beautiful creations have adorned the feet of royalty (he famously made shoes for Princess Diana), celebrities and pop stars, and starred on the feet of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City.

He established his Jimmy Choo Couture label in 1986, creating hand beaded, hand stitched and personalised shoes and boots. In 1996, Choo launched his ready-to-wear line but subsequently sold his share of the ready-to-wear business in November 2001 to Equinox Luxury Holdings Ltd, while he continued to operate his couture line. Jimmy Choo ready-to-wear was sold this week to US fashion brand Michael Kors for £896m.

Professor Choo still actively works with his team in the design and production of his bespoke handmade shoes under his new label Zhou Yang JIe and is an ambassador for Footwear Education at the London College of Fashion and a spokesperson for the British Council promoting British education to foreign students.

“A designer should not just be someone who is good at sketching but also be well versed and knowledgeable in every aspect of the making of any creation,” he said.

CEO of the Diana Award, Tessy Ojo, said: “We are delighted to the hosting this unique event which will allow us to hear from one of the most iconic names in fashion, while enjoying the beautiful surroundings of Harvey Nichols 4th Floor Restaurant, Leeds.

“This year, as the world marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, we at the Diana Award are proud to showcase how her legacy of kindness, service and empathy lives on in the lives of young people.”

Guests will enjoy an exclusive use of the venue, with a bespoke menu themed to the fashion event - for either a brunch or a lunch sitting. Champagne service and keepsake gift will be presented to every guest.

Celebrities attending include TV Presenter Carol Smilie, who will host the event, with many more personalities promised.

Organiser, co-presenter and Diana Award trustee, TV business expert Kate Hardcastle, said: “We are working to ensure that the Diana Award reaches even more young people across the UK, and events such as these allow us to share the story of this very special charity.”

The Diana Award invests in developing young people through the Diana Award itself, to shine a spotlight on outstanding young people and has an Anti-Bullying Campaign, which enables young people themselves to change the attitudes, behaviours and culture of bullying both offline and. It also runs a mentoring programme for vulnerable young people and its Inspire Series programme, which supports and enables young people to take positive action in their communities, helping them build leadership skills.

Booking for the Jimmy Choo event is via email: Leeds.reservations@harveynichols.com or call 0113 204 8000 Ref: Diana Award - exclusive booking ends tomorrow.

