Reader offer: Get a free wellbeing consultation and take-home kit at Neom in Victoria Gate Leeds

Yorkshire brand Neom Organics is offering Wellbeing consultations - looking at happiness, sleep, energy and stress - plus wellbeing kits for the first 50 readers at its Leeds store. Stephanie Smith finds out more.

Can happiness really be taught? Yorkshire wellbeing brand Neom Organics believes that it can teach a positive state of mind through its new Wellbeing Schools.

Launched this month at its store at Victoria Gate in Leeds, Neom’s Wellbeing Schools include a complimentary 30-minute consultation with Neomologists to guide pupils through small steps that can make a big difference to how we all feel and function inour day-to-day lives.

Neom founder Nicola Elliott, who lives in Harrogate, says: “We identify patterns that might need either a full overhaul or a small tweak. We talk about food to eat (and avoid), clever tricks to weave into your evening and demonstrate the perfect bath and bedtime routine.”

All this, plus lovely teas, a relaxed environment and the chance to talk through any lifestyle queries you might have.

The schools have arisen from four programmes, research and carried out by Neom two years ago, each involving 65 female participants, into what really works to improve sleep, stress, energy and mood.

Neom gathered together the findings and created Sleep School, to reveal good sleep secrets with proven techniques and routines; Energy School, to teach how to fuel natural energy; De-Stress School, to test and feel the benefits of the Neom De-stress range and facial massage techniques; and Happiness School, using the benefits of the Neom Happiness range while learning effective mood-lifting tips.

