Getaway style guide: Introducing the top 10 essential holiday must-packs

Looking fashionably hot in the sun is easy when you know how. Stephanie Smith tells you what you simply MUSTap put in your suitcase this summer.
All of the glamour, none of the hassle - that’s the aim of packing for beach holidays abroad, especially if you are heading for the luxury hot-spots of the world, from the Med or to the Maldives, where looking the part is all part of the fun.
There are quite a few fashion trends working with (and against) holiday packing for summer 2017. To pack like a pro and save space, multi-tasking pieces are essential, so always look out for clothes and beach wear that dress up and down with a simple switch of use and accessories.
Start with glamour, but don’t lose sight of practicality. That swimsuit isn’t just for splashing about in the pool or sea, or tanning on the recliners; it’s also an evening top, taking you from beach to bar in seconds.
Everything you pack must be essential or gorgeous - but preferably both. This is our Top 10 list of holiday must-packs for this summer.
