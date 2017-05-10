Getaway style guide: Introducing the top 10 essential holiday must-packs

Looking fashionably hot in the sun is easy when you know how. Stephanie Smith tells you what you simply MUSTap put in your suitcase this summer.

All of the glamour, none of the hassle - that’s the aim of packing for beach holidays abroad, especially if you are heading for the luxury hot-spots of the world, from the Med or to the Maldives, where looking the part is all part of the fun.

1. The matching swimwear and cover-up combo - Matchy-matchy looks are on-trend, ideal for giving pulled-together, considered, covetable glamour on the beach (and especially a yacht). Look for pareos, kaftans, kimonos and beach dresses all in the same print as your swimsuit or bikini. Swimsuit, �76, and matching accessorfies selection, all at Seasprayswimwear.com.

There are quite a few fashion trends working with (and against) holiday packing for summer 2017. To pack like a pro and save space, multi-tasking pieces are essential, so always look out for clothes and beach wear that dress up and down with a simple switch of use and accessories.

Start with glamour, but don’t lose sight of practicality. That swimsuit isn’t just for splashing about in the pool or sea, or tanning on the recliners; it’s also an evening top, taking you from beach to bar in seconds.

Everything you pack must be essential or gorgeous - but preferably both. This is our Top 10 list of holiday must-packs for this summer.

Instagram & Twitter: @yorkshirefashq

2. The leopard print bikini - Not just for looking wildly glam by the pool and on the beach, but also perfect for wearing under semi-sheer maxi dresses and tops, or for peeping from under a tied white shirt. Choose one with chic halter detail for St Tropez sophistication. Bikini top is �89.95 and the briefs are �54.95, by Primadonna at Rigby and Peller in Harrogate and Rigbyandpeller.com.

3. The tassel fringed kaftan - Fringing and pom-poms are signature details for this summer's sunshine fashion, and a kaftan is the perfect way to make the most of them on the beach and out and about day and night. Holiday classic chic updated. Tassel kaftan from Figleaves, which has a range of similar styles from around �35.

4. The Hammam Towel: Not just for drying off, but for draping about your person as a stylish beach throw, a sun shield or even for sightseeing and easy evenings dining al fresco. Now what's what we call multi-purpose packing know-how. Pink hammam towel, �25 at HammamHavlu.com.

5. The white beach dress - The long white dress is another key look for summer, for that sophisticated, boho, just-back-from-Coachella vibe. Floaty and romantic, but easy to wear, pull on and off over swimwear, and accessorise for pretty much anywhere you want to go. White maxi dress, �45 at Figleaves.com.

6. Wide-brimmed floppy hat - There's a degree of decadence to this summer's holiday fashion, and a wide-brimmed floppy hat is the chicest and most flamboyant way to achieve the required glamour-fused insouciance. And with a cutwork brim, it couldn't be more perfect. Helene Berman London Cannes Cutour floppy hat, �55, at Figleaves.com.

7. The high glamour swimsuit: The perfect holiday go-anywhere swimsuit should be so flattering and versatile that it doubles as a chic top for evening wear, simply by pulling on a pair of silky palazzo pants or long chiffon maxi skirt, preferably in the same shade for an on-trend head-to-toe look, plus heels and bling. Fantasie Sarasota dark blue swimsuit, �75, at Leia Lingerie in York. Fully lines, underwired and with tummy contriol smoothing panel.

8. Platform wedge sandals - It's all about platform wedges this summer, and they are just the job for holidays, giving a stylish, on-trend little lift while allowing you to get about in comfort. Don't go too high for beach holidays - by their very nature, there tend to be hills to climb, so make sure you can do so in safety. White cork platform wedge sandals, �70 at Dune.

9. Retro funky sunglasses - Unusual frames are having a moment this summer with wacky shapes and structural metal additions adding a cool edge to holiday and smart summer looks. The ones featured here by Taylor Morris are not too out-there, but still capture the feel of summer 2017 brilliantly. Taylor Mossis Eyewear sunglasses, �170 at Harvey Nichols Leeds.