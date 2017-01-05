Fashion: Who were the best dressed of the year?

As the awards season is soon to begin over in Los Angeles, Stephanie Smith takes a look at the standout looks from the last 12 months of red carpet dressing.
Last year was an exceptionally fine year on the red carpets, which means it’s time to look back at those who went above and beyond the call of style duty in order to show the rest of us mere mortals how to dress when all eyes and cameras are upon you.
Age is certainly no barrier to style and the the development of an excellent dress sense, as our choice of best looks of the year demonstrates. The youngest (Gigi Hadid) is 21 and the most senior (Mary Berry) is 81.
With the 2017 awards season due to kick off soon, first the Golden Globes, followed by the Oscars, without further ado, here are the statement (although far from obvious) looks we loved and the stylish wearers who caught our eye because of their red carpet and special event choices in 2016.