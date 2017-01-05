Fashion: Who were the best dressed of the year?

As the awards season is soon to begin over in Los Angeles, Stephanie Smith takes a look at the standout looks from the last 12 months of red carpet dressing.

Last year was an exceptionally fine year on the red carpets, which means it’s time to look back at those who went above and beyond the call of style duty in order to show the rest of us mere mortals how to dress when all eyes and cameras are upon you.

Joanne Froggatt - Thanks to Downton Abbey, Joanne, who is originally from Littlebeck in North Yorkshire, is now a Hollywood red carpet regular. Here she is at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards back in January, looking rather grand and ethereal in Burberry. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Age is certainly no barrier to style and the the development of an excellent dress sense, as our choice of best looks of the year demonstrates. The youngest (Gigi Hadid) is 21 and the most senior (Mary Berry) is 81.

With the 2017 awards season due to kick off soon, first the Golden Globes, followed by the Oscars, without further ado, here are the statement (although far from obvious) looks we loved and the stylish wearers who caught our eye because of their red carpet and special event choices in 2016.

Gigi Hadid - International Model of the Year 2016 Gigi Hadid at The Fashion Awards in London wearing Atelier Versace. Okay, she's from California, but she's dating Bradford lad Zayn Malik, fomerly of One Direction, therefore we think Yorkshire has a small claim to her.

Emilia Fox - An actress who always brings a chic fresh chic edge to red carpet dressing, with this spearmint blue tunic dress being a good example, worn back in March at the Television and Radio Industries Club Awards. Yellow shoes, pink bag? It works because she keeps it all simple in toning pastel blocks. Buy the way, we're claiming her as Yorkshire too. Her great-great-grandfather was Samson Fox, who born in Bradford and became a founding benefactor of Harrogate. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Mary Berry - The Great British Bake Off judge more than holds her own against the young things back in October at the pride of Britain awards. She is impressively unafraid to glam it up in head to toe sequins, but she sticks to the simple shapes and clean lines that suit her. Some could have thought the necklace too much, but not Mary. It works brilliantly. Ian West/PA Wire.

Helen McCrory - The Peaky Blinders actress has become a red carpet must-watch, thanks to her bold and chameleon-like approach to fashion, choosing styles ranging from sleek and gamine to romantic and feminine as with this floaty Andrew Gn gown, worn at the BAFTA TV Awards back in May. Ian West/PA Wire

Marion Cotillard - Possibly the most stylish woman of the year on the international red carpets, the pregnant French actress chose to wear this incredible Stella McCartney tunic dress with train for the premiere of Allied in London last month. Sleek no-fuss hair, impeccable make-up - and pockets. Swoon. Ian West/PA Wire.

Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson has become another one to watch on the red carpet. This green silk dress reminiscent of the one Keira Knightley wore in Atonement. It suits her colouring beautifully, although she does look a little chilly. Ian West/PA