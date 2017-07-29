Fashion: Ten key new season trends coming soon to the High Street

Autumn is all about strong femininity and glamour on the High Street. Stephanie Smith picks out the key pieces and looks for the coming season.
Not everyone will be thrilled to see the return of the waist as the key silhouette for autumn/winter 2017, The statement, sculptural shapes that many of have fallen for are forgiving and easy. Waist? What waist?
However, the time has come to get whittling, because the hourglass is indeed The shape of the season, although not in any retro 1950s’ housewife kind of way. Indeed no, the new interest in the womanly form is attributed to a new wave of feminism, a celebration of the female, and sort of linked to those girl power slogan tees that we are all going to be sporting come September.
So, look out for strong, sculpted, waist-focused tailoring and belts (wide, narrow, sash, corseted, however) to enhance and cinch.
Tweeds live again with a new sleekness in streamlined shapes and pared-back detail. Marks & Spencer will bring out a gorgeous tweed midi-length wrap style with matching tie belt in its Autograph collection at the end of August, a must-buy (see the Style & Beauty opening page). The slim tweed trouser suit, meanwhile, is a look to aspire to, and an example of hard-working chic, to wear together and as separates.
Straight from the international catwalks, red features strongly, especially on knits and in leather, while burgundy leather accessories and an instant route to AW17 classy chic.
The new fashion season will be here soon, in store, all ready to try on and buy. Here are some key High Street picks and style to look out for:
