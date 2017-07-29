Fashion: Ten key new season trends coming soon to the High Street

Autumn is all about strong femininity and glamour on the High Street. Stephanie Smith picks out the key pieces and looks for the coming season.

Not everyone will be thrilled to see the return of the waist as the key silhouette for autumn/winter 2017, The statement, sculptural shapes that many of have fallen for are forgiving and easy. Waist? What waist?

The printed silk trouser: Athleisure meets oriental luxe dressing with silky, drawstring, colourful printed trousers, either slightly loose-fitting or wide-legged and cropped. Pick out a colour to match for the top, or simply wear with a black roll-neck for easy sophistication. Coat, �99, Label Lab; sweater, �130, and trousers, �115, both Maison Scotch at House of Fraser.

However, the time has come to get whittling, because the hourglass is indeed The shape of the season, although not in any retro 1950s’ housewife kind of way. Indeed no, the new interest in the womanly form is attributed to a new wave of feminism, a celebration of the female, and sort of linked to those girl power slogan tees that we are all going to be sporting come September.

So, look out for strong, sculpted, waist-focused tailoring and belts (wide, narrow, sash, corseted, however) to enhance and cinch.

Tweeds live again with a new sleekness in streamlined shapes and pared-back detail. Marks & Spencer will bring out a gorgeous tweed midi-length wrap style with matching tie belt in its Autograph collection at the end of August, a must-buy (see the Style & Beauty opening page). The slim tweed trouser suit, meanwhile, is a look to aspire to, and an example of hard-working chic, to wear together and as separates.

Straight from the international catwalks, red features strongly, especially on knits and in leather, while burgundy leather accessories and an instant route to AW17 classy chic.

The statement shirt: Its all about the waist as bold volume shapes are sculpted and pulled in with corsetry-style lacing while billowing sleeves and pleated architectural styles keep the lines bold and ever-so-slightly dramatic. Pair with jeans or try with a maxi skirt for evening impact. Red Herring white shirt, �25; jeans, �35. Autumn collection at Debenhams

The new fashion season will be here soon, in store, all ready to try on and buy. Here are some key High Street picks and style to look out for:

Disco queen: Were talking all-over sequins and high-shine looks with an iridescent sparkle as we go back to the Seventies to relive the days when we could blame it all on the boogie. Keep the look reined in a little with black accessories, as with this sash belt (a key star buy for the season). Limited sequin dress, �89 (available November);and belt, �15, coming early October, at Marks & Spencer.

Day-to-night plush: Velvets and cords in deep, spicy and earthy tones bring a simple sumptuousness to the High Street for autumn. The midi dress is a key look (here worn over skinny jeans, but also would be striking with burgundy boots), for an easy-luxe dressy feel. Mustard velvet dress, �269; jeans, �79; shoes, �149; clutch, �59. All coming to Hobbs.

Tonal red: All over the catwalks and now about to swamp the High Street, and well before Christmas time. All-over tonal red is a major trend, contrasting texture, so mix fine wool tailoring with fun fur outerwear, leather, suede and silk, all in matching or near-matching shades of rich, strong red. Studio by Preen red shirt, �45; skirt, �75; Faith shoes, �49. All at Debenhams.

Mix-and-match check: Teaming plaids, checks and tartans in one outfit is a thing for the coming autumn, so you might have a pared-back, neatly tailored jacket or coat in beige tweed, over a mono plaid pair of wide cropped trousers, as with the River Island look featured here. The secret is to keep it sleek and proportioned. Check out the statement rings and ties detailing on the coat. Tweed coat, check trousers, fur bag and cap, all coming to River Island.

Just add burgundy: Burgundy is a key accessories shade for the autumn, both for wearing with those tonal red looks, and for introducing a touch of rich, classy colour to daywear. Look out for bags and boots and belts, especially in patent. Patent boots, �148, coming to Anthropologie in the Victoria Gate shopping centre in Leeds.

Fuzzy stuff: True, it can look a bit, well, tacky, like a cheap old bargain basement sofa thrown, but clumpy, fleecy fur takes over accessories as as well as outerwear for autumn. Look out for coloured fur backs in pink and red (River Island) or neater boxy grey versions (Next). Topshop, meanwhile, has these fuzzy fur shoes.