Dear Stylist: What should I wear to the races?

Advice on suitably sartorial style to meet the Ladies’ Day challenge, from Style Concierge at Harvey Nichols Leeds.

Dear Stylist

EMILY  LONDON Windsor black veiled beret - �425

My friends and I are off to Aintree soon for Ladies Day and I haven’t a thing to wear. How do I make a statement when everyone will be dressed to impress?

The racing season is a huge part of the social calendar, but it can be intimidating when the paddock is filled with well-dressed people. Add the unpredictable weather into the mix and it’s enough to make a grown woman cry.

Dress codes are standard at race meets now so check before you start your search for the perfect outfit. This midi-length dress with sleeves from Roksanda will check the weather box as well as meet dress codes. The flared-cuff sleeves ensure it is fashion forward, and there is an unexpected flash of pink at the back of the dress which is a welcome detail.

You never know when the wind will blow in and the grey clouds will unleash a torrent of rain, so a glamorous cover-up is probably a good idea for this time of year too. This formal coat from Gucci with military detailing is perfect for the occasion. The sharp silhouette is punctuated by gold cuff trim and buttons. The appliquéd collar will certainly make you feel like the queen bee!

GUCCI Ace Navy wool coat - �2105

It wouldn’t be the races without a hat. Your hat does not need to perfectly match but complement your outfit. Have a good try on and see what styles suit your face shape. The Windsor black veiled beret by Emily London is a good place to start. A beret suits most face shapes – just keep it jaunty and fun.

