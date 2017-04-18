Dear Stylist: Make me look like a stylish professional

With Style Concierge at Harvey Nichols Leeds

Dear Stylist,

Stella McCartney Fleur bright blue wool blazer �895.

Spring has arrived and I am starting a new job and I need to look professional. My job will also include networking outside of the office so I want a working wardrobe that will transfer from day to evening.

A transferable wardrobe is a must. Gone are the days of corporate stuffy dressing. It needs to be an outfit that will look professional at the office but stylish enough for after-work drinks.

A bright blazer like this Stella McCartney blue ‘Fleur’ jacket will make an outfit feel more structured and professional.

The flash of blue prevents it from feeling too stuffy. Layer over an all-black outfit to keep the look strictly business but still stylish!

Victoria Victoria Beckham Blue ruffle-trimmed cotton shirt �250.

The easiest trick in the book to make your outfit more fun for post-work drinks is a pair of fantastic shoes. Manolo Blahnik makes beautifully crafted shoes, and these Hangisi lace heels are no exception.

A shirt is the staple of a working wardrobe. For a shirt that looks good for work and play it needs something different, off-kilter or an unexpected detail. The ruffle-trimmed shirt from Victoria Beckham gives it a feminine detail, preventing it from being too buttoned up.

