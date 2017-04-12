Beauty: The quick and easy eye brighten and lift technique

Just a little know-how and TLC can lift your eyes in an instant. Stephanie Smith finds out how from the Dermalogica experts at Harvey Nichols Leeds.

The skin around the eyes is the finest on the face, at only 0.5mm thick. This means it is one of the first areas to show the signs of stress and, sadly, ageing, with sags and wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles all conspiring to give us away and make us look even more exhausted than we feel.

The Dermalogica Stress Positive Eye Lift has an integral cool lifting metal head wand.

Skin therapists at Dermalogica have developed a draining and lifting technique, to use in salon with its new Stress Positive Eye Lift Mask, but also easily performed at home with any eye mask, to help depuff and brighten the over and under-eye area.

“The technique is going to help makes your eyes look brighter and hydrated,” says Dermalogica therapist Amy Roystone, at the brand’s counter and treatment space in Harvey Nichols Leeds.

Here’s what to do: Place the eye mask in six small dots or dabs, three above on the brow and three below the eye in the under-eye area. Then, either using your finger or ideally a special metal eye lifting tool (it’s like a metal applicator with a bulbous rounded head), first lift the eye at each of the three points you have marked with dots.

“The lifting movement is idea for firming the eye area,” says Amy. “You only have to spend a couple of seconds on each lift and ideally you have to repeat three times.

Then use your finger or the tool to make circular movement under the eye area and sweep out towards the temples, to drain the area and minimise dark circles.

“This really helps to depuff and keep the under-eyes looking nice and free from dark circles. We recommend that you leave an eye mask on to get the best results.”

When completed, you can either wipe off the excess mak with a tissue or simply smooth it into the skin.

Dermalogica Stress Positive Eye Lift contains Wild Indigo Seed, fermented yeast, hyaluronic acid, sea water extract and Arctic Algae, working together to firm, hydrate, smooth, brighten and drain. It comes with its own special applicator wand and costs £53.50 to buy, but Dermalogica in Harvey Nichols Leeds is currently offer 10-minute treatments for £10.

Email: Stephanie.smith@ypn.co.uk

Twitter and Instagram: @yorkshirefashq