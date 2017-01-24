Beauty: The quest for the top five make-up products today

The search for the perfect beauty products has begun. Stephanie Smith finds out how five experts are trialling the condenders.

Which is the best mascara ever? Which is the best red lipstick? And – the big one – which is the very best foundation in the world, radiant, long-lasting, giving the perfect level of coverage, adaptable for any time of day and night, and brilliantly quick and easy to apply?

These might not be the most important questions of the day but, as we attempt to perfect our rushed early morning pre-commute skincare and make-up routine, they are ones that we would rather like to know the answers to, in the interests of saving time, money and endless frustration.

Five well-known beauty industry experts agree, and so they have joined forces on a quest to find the perfect products for the ultimate beauty edit.

Throughout the next month, vlogger Fleur De Force, make-up artist Mary Greenwell, journalist Sali Hughes, influencer Dina Torkia and model Tia Ward will road-test, rate and evaluate the best products on the market in categories including Red Lipstick, Mascara, Foundation, Make-up Applicators and Eyeshadow Palettes.

The Holy Grail Beauty Campaign in an initiative by Harvey Nichols, which is asking the best experts in the beauty business to find the best five products, one for each category. The winners will be announced at the end of February.

They will each take a category and review a different product each week, engaging in social media debates such as Twitter Q&As.

Fleur de Force will trial mascaras, including Lancome Gradiose, Nars Audacious and Rodial Glamolash. Mary Greenwell will take on red lipstick, including Lipstick Queen Lipstick in Medieval and Urban Decay Vice Comfort Matt Lipstick in Doubt. Sali Hughes will try foundations including Delilah Time Frame Future Resist Foundation.

For the full list and to join the quest and give your input, go to HarveyNichols.com/beauty, and follow the hashtag #HNHolyGrail on Twitter.