Beauty: Clarins BeautyBAR taster treatments at John Lewis Leeds

Clarins is offering emergency care for dry, stressed and lined faces, plus a free taster treatment for readers, writes Stephanie Smith.

It’s at this time of year that the skin has had just about as much as it can take.

Christmas binges, living indoors with dehydrating central heating, then stepping out into bitterly cold winds – all can leave skin feeling dry and flaky, all radiance zapped and lines and sags more prominent.

“If your skin loses moisture, it will feel dry and tight and look lined and lacklustre,” says Clarins UK’s head of training, Marie Schmid.

“When the surrounding humidity is too low and the air is cold, the skin draws on its internal resources and increases the thickness of its outermost layer. To limit moisture loss, the skin produces less sebum and perspiration, therefore the upper layers become drier.”

Sourcing ingredients from Madagascar to the Arctic Circle, Clarins has a range of products and treatments to restore and improve the skin’s condition.

The brand has opened a BeautyBar at John Lewis Leeds, next to the Clarins counter on the ground floor. It’s set back from the hustle and bustle to create an oasis for pampering treatments, addressing skincare concerns in double-quick time so that customers can go back to work or shop.

Clarins BeautyBar offers 40-minute sessions (30-minute treatments with initial 10-minute consultation), costing £25 each. The menu includes Get Glowing, a tailored self-tan facial to rev up radiance in minutes with a circulation-boosting massage combined with a fuss-free application of Clarins self tan. There’s also the SOS Facial, offering speedy skincare analysis and performing troubleshooting strategies to bring back happy skin.

Until February 13, spend £75 or more at Clarins John Lewis Leeds, and you’ll get one BeautyBar treatment free. And for Yorkshire Post and Yorkshire Evening Post readers, Clarins is offering the first 100 readers a free 10-minute taster by calling 0113 394 6206 and quoting “Yorkshire Post” or “Yorkshire Evening Post”. For details, terms and conditions, visit www.clarins.co.uk/beautybar Clarins.