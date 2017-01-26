Yorkshire Evening Post Oliver Awards Shortlist 2017

Find below the 2017 Yorkshire Evening Post Oliver Awards Shortlist

BEST NEWCOMER

Bossa

Ox Club

Mans Market

Horto at Rudding Park

Ricci’s Tapas Leeds

Senbon Sakura

The Cat’s Pyjamas

The Lost and Found

BEST BRITISH

Black Swan, Hemlsley

Butchers Arms, Hepworth

Crafthouse

The Clarendon Hotel, Hebden

Rythre Arms

Stockdales

The Golden Fleece, Birkenshaw

The Ox Club

BEST CITY CENTRE

Banyan Bar and Kitchen

Iberica

MEATliquor

The Black Swan, Helmsley

Crafthouse

Kendells

Tharavadu

Ox Club

BEST SUBURBAN

Amici

Dough Bistro

Friends of Ham, Ilkley

Gallery FortyOne

Gusto

Pinche Pinche

The Boundary House

The Moody Cow

The Golden Fleece

BEST RURAL

The Black Swan Hotel, Helmsley

The Butcher’s Arms, Hepworth

Clarendon Hotel, Hebden

Coniston Hotel, Skipton

Grassington House, Skipton

Queen of t’owd Thatch , South Milford

Burlington at The Devonshire Arms

The Star Inn, Harome

The Hare Inn, Scawton

BEST HOTEL RESTAURANT

Coniston Hotel

Crab & Lobster

DoubleTree by Hilton

Malmaison

Burlington at The Devonshire Arms

Feversham Arms Hotel

BEST CAFE BAR

The Tetley

Belgrave Music Hall

The Botanist

Bundobust

Ipsum Vinoteca

Northern Monk Refectory

Shuffle Dog

BEST FINE DINING

Crafthouse

Ipsum Vinoteca

Kendells

Vice and Virtue

The Box Tree

Burlington at The Devonshire Arms

Horto at Rudding Park

BEST CHEF

Mark Hogan - The Butcher’s Arms, Hepworth

Luke Downing - Vice & Virtue

Lionel Strub - The Clarendon Hotel

Lee Murdoch - Crafthouse

Laura MacLeod - Dough

Molly Payne - Kendells

Simon Gueller - The Box Tree

Steve Kendell - Kendells

Michael O’Hare - The Man Behind the Curtain

BEST INDIAN

Bengal Brasserie

Bundobust

Grand Indian Lodge

Kerala

Mumtaz, Clarence Dock

The Cat’s Pyjamas

Tharavadu

BEST ITALIAN

Gusto, Cookridge

Gallery FortyOne

Ipsum Vinoteca

La Cantina 44

Divino

Salvo’s

LIVINItaly

Viva

San Carlo

BEST EUROPEAN

Divino

Iberica

La Casita, Horsforth

La Rambla

Ricci’s Tapas Leeds

Souvlaki, Harrogate

BEST WORLD

Ricci’s Tapas Leeds

Caravanserai

Cau

Chaophraya

Fazenda

Pintura

Sukhothai

Viva Cuba

Zaap

BEST LUNCH

Friends of Ham, Ilkley

Humpit

Pinche Pinche

La Rambla

Stockdales

Crab & Lobster

Cafe Enzo

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel

BEST SERVICE

Angelica

Blackhouse

Butchers Arms, Hepworth

Crafthouse

Gusto, Cookridge

Pintura

Ricci’s Tapas Leeds

The Box Tree, Ilkley

STREET FOOD

Bundobust

Caravanserai

Humpit

Rola Wala

The Cat’s Pyjamas

Wolf

Zaap

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION

This award is usually given to an individual who has stood out in some way in the industry, as a result of their hard work and dedication to their profession. Just being able to survive in the restaurant industry is something but the people put forward for this category are innovators and creative thinkers who take long hours, self-sacrifice and hard work in their stride. Entrants for this category can hail from any quarter. The recipient will be outstanding, elevating not just themselves but the people they work with, to new levels and therein proving an inspiration for others in the industry and those who want to become part of it.

OVERALL WINNER

Our final award of the night goes to the restaurant which has excelled during the previous year (and usually our awards, sometimes winning more than one category). All nominees are made eligible to win this award, which is down to the judge’s discretion and based on the overall dining experience and taking into account any other relevant background material. The results of this category are not revealed until the night itself but previous winners have proved themselves more than capable, often leading from the front in terms of maintaining high standards and innovation. We wish all of our shortlist nominees the best of luck and we will see you at the ceremony on March 6.