Yorkshire Evening Post Oliver Awards Shortlist 2017

Find below the 2017 Yorkshire Evening Post Oliver Awards Shortlist
BEST NEWCOMER
Bossa
Ox Club
Mans Market
Horto at Rudding Park
Ricci’s Tapas Leeds
Senbon Sakura
The Cat’s Pyjamas
The Lost and Found
BEST BRITISH
Black Swan, Hemlsley
Butchers Arms, Hepworth
Crafthouse
The Clarendon Hotel, Hebden
Rythre Arms
Stockdales
The Golden Fleece, Birkenshaw
The Ox Club
BEST CITY CENTRE
Banyan Bar and Kitchen
Iberica
MEATliquor
The Black Swan, Helmsley
Crafthouse
Kendells
Tharavadu
Ox Club
BEST SUBURBAN
Amici
Dough Bistro
Friends of Ham, Ilkley
Gallery FortyOne
Gusto
Pinche Pinche
The Boundary House
The Moody Cow
The Golden Fleece
BEST RURAL
The Black Swan Hotel, Helmsley
The Butcher’s Arms, Hepworth
Clarendon Hotel, Hebden
Coniston Hotel, Skipton
Grassington House, Skipton
Queen of t’owd Thatch , South Milford
Burlington at The Devonshire Arms
The Star Inn, Harome
The Hare Inn, Scawton
BEST HOTEL RESTAURANT
Coniston Hotel
Crab & Lobster
DoubleTree by Hilton
Malmaison
Burlington at The Devonshire Arms
Feversham Arms Hotel
BEST CAFE BAR
The Tetley
Belgrave Music Hall
The Botanist
Bundobust
Ipsum Vinoteca
Northern Monk Refectory
Shuffle Dog
BEST FINE DINING
Crafthouse
Ipsum Vinoteca
Kendells
Vice and Virtue
The Box Tree
Burlington at The Devonshire Arms
Horto at Rudding Park
BEST CHEF
Mark Hogan - The Butcher’s Arms, Hepworth
Luke Downing - Vice & Virtue
Lionel Strub - The Clarendon Hotel
Lee Murdoch - Crafthouse
Laura MacLeod - Dough
Molly Payne - Kendells
Simon Gueller - The Box Tree
Steve Kendell - Kendells
Michael O’Hare - The Man Behind the Curtain
BEST INDIAN
Bengal Brasserie
Bundobust
Grand Indian Lodge
Kerala
Mumtaz, Clarence Dock
The Cat’s Pyjamas
Tharavadu
BEST ITALIAN
Gusto, Cookridge
Gallery FortyOne
Ipsum Vinoteca
La Cantina 44
Divino
Salvo’s
LIVINItaly
Viva
San Carlo
BEST EUROPEAN
Divino
Iberica
La Casita, Horsforth
La Rambla
Ricci’s Tapas Leeds
Souvlaki, Harrogate
BEST WORLD
Ricci’s Tapas Leeds
Caravanserai
Cau
Chaophraya
Fazenda
Pintura
Sukhothai
Viva Cuba
Zaap
BEST LUNCH
Friends of Ham, Ilkley
Humpit
Pinche Pinche
La Rambla
Stockdales
Crab & Lobster
Cafe Enzo
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
BEST SERVICE
Angelica
Blackhouse
Butchers Arms, Hepworth
Crafthouse
Gusto, Cookridge
Pintura
Ricci’s Tapas Leeds
The Box Tree, Ilkley
STREET FOOD
Bundobust
Caravanserai
Humpit
Rola Wala
The Cat’s Pyjamas
Wolf
Zaap
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION
This award is usually given to an individual who has stood out in some way in the industry, as a result of their hard work and dedication to their profession. Just being able to survive in the restaurant industry is something but the people put forward for this category are innovators and creative thinkers who take long hours, self-sacrifice and hard work in their stride. Entrants for this category can hail from any quarter. The recipient will be outstanding, elevating not just themselves but the people they work with, to new levels and therein proving an inspiration for others in the industry and those who want to become part of it.
OVERALL WINNER
Our final award of the night goes to the restaurant which has excelled during the previous year (and usually our awards, sometimes winning more than one category). All nominees are made eligible to win this award, which is down to the judge’s discretion and based on the overall dining experience and taking into account any other relevant background material. The results of this category are not revealed until the night itself but previous winners have proved themselves more than capable, often leading from the front in terms of maintaining high standards and innovation. We wish all of our shortlist nominees the best of luck and we will see you at the ceremony on March 6.