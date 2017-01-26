YEP Oliver Awards shortlist served: The 2017 annual guide to some of the best restaurants in Leeds and Yorkshire

A very warm welcome to the Yorkshire Evening Post Oliver Awards 2017 Shortlist.

Over the following pages, you will see a list of some of the best restaurants, hotels, cafes, bars and places to eat Leeds and the surrounding area has to offer.

The Oliver Awards is now in its 9th year and is stronger than ever before. Each year, we are overwhelmed by the number of entries, which only ever seems to increase - this year, for example, we had over 400, up from just over 300 the previous year.

It is a reflection of the Leeds dining scene, which continues to evolve and expand apace, making our city one of the most renowned in the country as a dining destination.

The Oliver Awards were created to celebrate the Leeds dining scene but over the years they have expanded to the point where we now accept entries from far beyond the Leeds city limits - thanks to our relatively new (but very lively) ‘Best Rural’ category.

Moreover, the awards have continued to keep one step ahead of national trends. For example, long before The Man Behind The Curtain gained his Michelin Star, he won our ‘Best Newcomer’ award. If you are looking for somewhere to go for a meal which will exceed your expectations, then all the places in this supplement will do so.

We wish all of our entrants the best of luck and look forward to seeing them at the Elland Road Conference Centre on March 6.

To view the shortlist in full, visit this link.