All the best bars and all the best brands are coming together under one roof - for one night – to create the ultimate Cocktail Experience.

Following on from the success of the 750 ticket inaugural event last October, Pink Gorilla, a Leeds based events and marketing firm, are returning to Aspire for another night of cocktails, champagne and canapes.

It takes place on Friday March 3 and features 19 bars - even more than last year.

They are 53 Degrees North, Alchemist, Be At One, Botanist, Jakes, Malmaison, Manahatta, Maven, MeatLiquor, MoetVIP Champagne Bar, Mr Nobody, Oracle, Pintura, Revolution De Cuba, CHIDA Cantina, Sky Lounge, Vice and Virtue and Thewlis.

Each venue has been partnered with a drink of choice from Chambord, to Bombay Sapphire, Grey Goose and Talisker and a bartender from each creates a cocktail not normally on their menu.

Jordan Odu from Pink Gorilla told City Buzz: “It is all the best bars under one roof – you just don’t need a taxi to get to them. We have worked on various events in the past and thought it was time to do our own. We had such a great response in October which was a sell out.”