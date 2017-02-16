Revealed: The Leeds businesses with one-star food hygiene ratings

Hundreds of restaurants, takeaways and pubs across Leeds have been handed one-star scores for food hygiene - meaning major improvements are required.
Below is a list of all the Leeds businesses listed on the Food Standards Agency website which received just one star after their most recent inspections.
Last week, the YEP published a list of eateries which were rated zero star.
The hygiene scores are taken from public records published by the Food Standards Agency http://www.food.gov.uk/. The scores were correct as of February 2017 - although some premises may have been re-inspected since records were last updated.
The website is run by the government, and states: "The food hygiene rating or inspection result given to a business reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of inspection or visit by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality."
The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.
168 Chinese/Thai, Beeston
AM Kitchen and Bar, Briggate
AJ's, Beeston
Al-Hyat Groceries, Harehills
Alia Takeaway, Bridge End
Arabian Nights Lounge, Burmantofts
Arthington Stores; Hunslet
Aziz Caribbean Store, Chapeltown
Balti House and Mocktail Bar, Otley
Bamboo Takeaway, Harehills
Bangla Bazaar, Beeston
Baraka Fish Bazaar, Roundhay Road
Barron's, Hunslet
Bennetts Butchers, Kirkgate Market
Best One, York Road
Bilbao Pintxos and Tapas Bar, Granary Wharf
Biso Na Biso, Roundhay Road
BK Stores, Harehills
Brandon Golf Club, Shadwell
Brown and White, Woodlesford
Brows, Otley
Byron Hamburgers, Lands Lane;
Cafe Caldo, Woodhouse
Cafe Fude, Morley
Carlton Bed and Breakfast
Challenge, Headingley
Chickandos, Bishopgate Street
China Delight, Halton
China Express, Richmond Hill
China Orchid, Morley
Chop Sticks, Beeston
Churwell Working Men's Club
Ciabatta House, Woodhouse
City News, Armley
Coffee and Cake House, Stanningley
Coffee and Chimney Cakes, Burmantofts
Crispy, Headingley
Crown Buffet, Sheepscar
Crunchy, Headingley
Curry and Kebab, Kirkgate Market
Daisy Inn, Bramley
Deli Chez, New Briggate
Deli Chez, Roundhay Road
Desi Khana, Roundhay Road
Diya, Morley
East Africa Centre, Burmantofts
East Leeds Community Sports and Social Club, Cross Green
El Shaddai Food Store, Hunslet
Euro Foods, Hyde Park
European Shop, Hunslet
European Stores, Armley
Fairleigh Off-Licence, West Ardsley
Faryal's Fisheries, Beeston
Florence, Armley
Frankie's, Morley
Gascoigne Arms, Barwick-in-Elmet
George's and Charlie Chan's, Hyde Park
Golden Bengal Spice, Horsforth
Halfway House, Morley
Happy House, York Road
Happy Shopper, Beeston
Harehills Maxi Food
Haroon's Pizza, Woodhouse
Headrow News
Hobos, Beeston
Il Buco, Otley
Immy's Spice Ranch, Tyersal
International Foods, Harehills
Kada's Cafe, Crown Street
Kasa, Hunslet
Key Fisheries, York Road
Kurdistan Halal Market, Harehills
Kwamereki Butchers, Farnley
La Cafetiere, Woodhouse
Line Thai Oriental, Great George Street
Little Treat, Stanningley
Lotus, Woodlesford
Luciano's China Diner, Burley
Magic Wok, Stanningley
Mohila Samiti Kitchen, Headingley
Makkah Bakery, Harehills
Makkah Foods, Headingley
Mango Vegetarian, Wetherby
Manny's Fisheries, Beeston
Market Plaice, Kirkgate Market
Marley Chinese, Cross Flatts
Marlo's, Pudsey
Maxis Restaurant, Woodhouse
Meccaway Kashmir Tandoori, Chapeltown
Medina Stores, Chapeltown
MG Foods, Woodhouse
Mohammed Tayab, Beeston
Mr Sandwich, Headingley
Mr Softee, LS12
Mr Zaman, Harehills
Mumtaz, Hunslet
Munch Box, Crown Street
Nam Jai Tai, Otley
Napoleno, Holbeck
Nazma Tandoori, Middleton
Neon Cactus, Call Lane
New Inn, Guiseley
Nick's Ices, LS11
Newlands Methodist Church Lunch Club, Morley
North Leeds Fish and Chips, Meanwood
North Market, Burley
Oranaine Cafe, Woodhouse
Papa Don's, Burmantofts
Pasha, Headingley
Peperocino Pizza, Roundhay
Phil's Takeaway, Beeston
Pitza Cano, Hyde Park
Pizza Altalia, Cross Gates
Players Bar, Albion Street
Polenez Food, Middleton
Polish Deli, Hunslet
Presto, Holbeck
Raiput Kebab House, Headingley
Rehman Pizza, Bramley
Rendezvu Cafe, Woodhouse
RFC, Armley
RFC Chicken, Harehills
Rob's India Restaurant, Gildersome
Saeid Brothers, Hunslet
Saffron Desi, Guiseley
Shang Hai, Burley
Shay News, Burmantofts
Shirza, Briggate
Silver Grill, Harehills
Simpsons Pizza, Woodhouse
Skinni Lassi, LS7
Sky Pizza Bar, Hunslet
Snak Shak, Lower Wortley
Spencers, Meanwood
Spices Takeaway, Harehills
St Michael's Fisheries, Headingley
Stanningley Wines Shop
Steakz and Shakes, Burley
Storey Amusements, Call Lane
Street Fodder, LS8
Sully's Balti Ranch, Middleton
Sultan Kebab House, Roundhay Road
Sunrise, Wetherby
Sunshine Bakery, Chapel Allerton
Super Farbod, Harehills
Supreme Stores, Harehills
Swan and Talbot, Wetherby
Taj Curry House, Roundhay Road
Taste of China, Yeadon
The Balti House, West Ardsley
The China Chef, Stanningley
The Malvern Shop, Beeston
The Crown, Yeadon
The Rose and Crown, Burmantofts
The Sandwich Shop, Cross Green
Select and Save, Chapeltown
The Social, Merrion Street
The Wrens Hotel, New Briggate
Tim and Elle's Fish and Chips, Boston Spa
Topolo Pizza, Lawnswood
Touchstone Support Centre, Harehills
Turkish Delight, Kirkgate Market
Turners Food and Wine, Hunslet
Umar Raaz, Farnley
Valentino Pizza, Morley
Venezia Pizza, Burley
Venice Pizza, Harehills
Village Pizza, Kippax
West Park Cafe, Headingley
Wok Dainty, Moortown
YFC, Beeston
Zara Cafe, Burmantofts