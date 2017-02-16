Revealed: The Leeds businesses with one-star food hygiene ratings

Hundreds of restaurants, takeaways and pubs across Leeds have been handed one-star scores for food hygiene - meaning major improvements are required.

Below is a list of all the Leeds businesses listed on the Food Standards Agency website which received just one star after their most recent inspections.

Last week, the YEP published a list of eateries which were rated zero star.

The hygiene scores are taken from public records published by the Food Standards Agency http://www.food.gov.uk/. The scores were correct as of February 2017 - although some premises may have been re-inspected since records were last updated.

The website is run by the government, and states: "The food hygiene rating or inspection result given to a business reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of inspection or visit by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.​"​

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.​

168 Chinese/Thai, Beeston

AM Kitchen and Bar, Briggate

AJ's, Beeston

Al-Hyat Groceries, Harehills

Alia Takeaway, Bridge End

Arabian Nights Lounge, Burmantofts

Arthington Stores; Hunslet

Aziz Caribbean Store, Chapeltown

Balti House and Mocktail Bar, Otley

Bamboo Takeaway, Harehills

Bangla Bazaar, Beeston

Baraka Fish Bazaar, Roundhay Road

Barron's, Hunslet

Bennetts Butchers, Kirkgate Market

Best One, York Road

Bilbao Pintxos and Tapas Bar, Granary Wharf

Biso Na Biso, Roundhay Road

BK Stores, Harehills

Brandon Golf Club, Shadwell

Brown and White, Woodlesford

Brows, Otley

Byron Hamburgers, Lands Lane;

Cafe Caldo, Woodhouse

Cafe Fude, Morley

Carlton Bed and Breakfast

Challenge, Headingley

Chickandos, Bishopgate Street

China Delight, Halton

China Express, Richmond Hill

China Orchid, Morley

Chop Sticks, Beeston

Churwell Working Men's Club

Ciabatta House, Woodhouse

City News, Armley

Coffee and Cake House, Stanningley

Coffee and Chimney Cakes, Burmantofts

Crispy, Headingley

Crown Buffet, Sheepscar

Crunchy, Headingley

Curry and Kebab, Kirkgate Market

Daisy Inn, Bramley

Deli Chez, New Briggate

Deli Chez, Roundhay Road

Desi Khana, Roundhay Road

Diya, Morley

East Africa Centre, Burmantofts

East Leeds Community Sports and Social Club, Cross Green

El Shaddai Food Store, Hunslet

Euro Foods, Hyde Park

European Shop, Hunslet

European Stores, Armley

Fairleigh Off-Licence, West Ardsley

Faryal's Fisheries, Beeston

Florence, Armley

Frankie's, Morley

Gascoigne Arms, Barwick-in-Elmet

George's and Charlie Chan's, Hyde Park

Golden Bengal Spice, Horsforth

Halfway House, Morley

Happy House, York Road

Happy Shopper, Beeston

Harehills Maxi Food

Haroon's Pizza, Woodhouse

Headrow News

Hobos, Beeston

Il Buco, Otley

Immy's Spice Ranch, Tyersal

International Foods, Harehills

Kada's Cafe, Crown Street

Kasa, Hunslet

Key Fisheries, York Road

Kurdistan Halal Market, Harehills

Kwamereki Butchers, Farnley

La Cafetiere, Woodhouse

Line Thai Oriental, Great George Street

Little Treat, Stanningley

Lotus, Woodlesford

Luciano's China Diner, Burley

Magic Wok, Stanningley

Mohila Samiti Kitchen, Headingley

Makkah Bakery, Harehills

Makkah Foods, Headingley

Mango Vegetarian, Wetherby

Manny's Fisheries, Beeston

Market Plaice, Kirkgate Market

Marley Chinese, Cross Flatts

Marlo's, Pudsey

Maxis Restaurant, Woodhouse

Meccaway Kashmir Tandoori, Chapeltown

Medina Stores, Chapeltown

MG Foods, Woodhouse

Mohammed Tayab, Beeston

Mr Sandwich, Headingley

Mr Softee, LS12

Mr Zaman, Harehills

Mumtaz, Hunslet

Munch Box, Crown Street

Nam Jai Tai, Otley

Napoleno, Holbeck

Nazma Tandoori, Middleton

Neon Cactus, Call Lane

New Inn, Guiseley

Nick's Ices, LS11

Newlands Methodist Church Lunch Club, Morley

North Leeds Fish and Chips, Meanwood

North Market, Burley

Oranaine Cafe, Woodhouse

Papa Don's, Burmantofts

Pasha, Headingley

Peperocino Pizza, Roundhay

Phil's Takeaway, Beeston

Pitza Cano, Hyde Park

Pizza Altalia, Cross Gates

Players Bar, Albion Street

Polenez Food, Middleton

Polish Deli, Hunslet

Presto, Holbeck

Raiput Kebab House, Headingley

Rehman Pizza, Bramley

Rendezvu Cafe, Woodhouse

RFC, Armley

RFC Chicken, Harehills

Rob's India Restaurant, Gildersome

Saeid Brothers, Hunslet

Saffron Desi, Guiseley

Shang Hai, Burley

Shay News, Burmantofts

Shirza, Briggate

Silver Grill, Harehills

Simpsons Pizza, Woodhouse

Skinni Lassi, LS7

Sky Pizza Bar, Hunslet

Snak Shak, Lower Wortley

Spencers, Meanwood

Spices Takeaway, Harehills

St Michael's Fisheries, Headingley

Stanningley Wines Shop

Steakz and Shakes, Burley

Storey Amusements, Call Lane

Street Fodder, LS8

Sully's Balti Ranch, Middleton

Sultan Kebab House, Roundhay Road

Sunrise, Wetherby

Sunshine Bakery, Chapel Allerton

Super Farbod, Harehills

Supreme Stores, Harehills

Swan and Talbot, Wetherby

Taj Curry House, Roundhay Road

Taste of China, Yeadon

The Balti House, West Ardsley

The China Chef, Stanningley

The Malvern Shop, Beeston

The Crown, Yeadon

The Rose and Crown, Burmantofts

The Sandwich Shop, Cross Green

Select and Save, Chapeltown

The Social, Merrion Street

The Wrens Hotel, New Briggate

Tim and Elle's Fish and Chips, Boston Spa

Topolo Pizza, Lawnswood

Touchstone Support Centre, Harehills

Turkish Delight, Kirkgate Market

Turners Food and Wine, Hunslet

Umar Raaz, Farnley

Valentino Pizza, Morley

Venezia Pizza, Burley

Venice Pizza, Harehills

Village Pizza, Kippax

West Park Cafe, Headingley

Wok Dainty, Moortown

YFC, Beeston

Zara Cafe, Burmantofts