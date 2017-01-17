Northern food guru is perfect ingredient

The food guru of the north has been drafted in to help feed the needs of Leeds’ culinary scene.

Leeds Independent Food and Drink Academy has teamed up with Thom Hetherington - the man behind Northern Restaurant & Bar, the north’s largest hospitality trade exhibition and the award winning Restaurant magazine.

Also a speaker and consultant, he will share his knowledge with local independent start-ups with the aim of them growing and developing their businesses.

He said: “I’ve spent twenty years in the food and drink industry, but have been particularly taken by the independent spirit in Leeds, and the real feeling of community around the foodie scene.”

