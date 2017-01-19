Leeds Citybuzz: The top three food hotspots in Leeds this week

Here are the top three food hotspots in Leeds this week...

Crowd of Favours:

The Crowd of Favours, Harper Street, Leeds...24th July 2013.Picture by Simon Hulme

The city centre pub re-opens tonight after a £100,000 refurbishment.

Works have seen a new exterior inspired by the industrial heritage of the area, fully renovated interior, contemporary furniture and a new bar area.

There will be live music, comedians and cinema showings in the basement, rotating keg and cask beers and a new food menu.

Browns of Leeds:

Leeds Kirkgate Market

This weekend is the last chance to indulge in an offer aimed at beating the January blues.

The brasserie and bar on The Headrow is offering its set menu until January 24.

Enjoy two courses for £14.95 from Monday to Friday or indulge and add a third for £4. There are also offers on the lunch and early evening week day menus with two coures for £10.95.

February food lovers:

Does gin, beer and a Yorkshire pudding wrap sound good.

Thought so. Put the date in your diary for the Big Friday Feast at Leeds Kirkgate Markets on February 17.

Live bands will compliment the beers from Major Toms and The Gin Shack and food from Manjit’s Kitchen and Yorkshire Pudding Wrap Co.