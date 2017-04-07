Hot new look for former fire station in Leeds

A new American style sports bar launched in a blaze of glory at a VIP launch last night.

The grade II listed old Fire Station in Bingley has undergone a million-pound transformation into 'FIREPIT Smokehouse & Sports Bar' and is now open for business.

An ode to the past use of the revamped building

Fire breathers and angle grinders put on a blazing display to welcome invited guests and the local fire crew even popped along in case anything needed cooling down.

American cocktails and craft beers as well as menu options were showcased to give a flavour of the food and drink available.

The restaurant and sports bar, on Main Street has a smoker and wood-burning grill to create signature US-style favourites such as burgers, ribs, pulled pork and brisket and homemade mac and cheese.

The new look blends original fire station features with cool quirky Americana, including an authentic car converted into a raised DJ booth, and a custom-built Airstream-inspired retro caravan for private diner seating.

The grade 2 listed building has undergone a 1million redevelopment programme

Retaining its existing glass frontage and distinctive tower, FIREPIT is the latest concept to be launched by Ormsborough Limited, the parent company of Potting Shed Trading which already owns the popular Potting Shed bar and gardens in Bingley.

General manager Benjamin Comstive said: “Because it’s the Old Fire Station, this place is a real landmark in Bingley so we’ve kept lots of original features, inside and outside, and we’ve added some quirky touches like fire hoses and ladders to the decoration so there will be plenty of talking points and things to keep people interested as they go round the building.

“With the party, we wanted everyone to have the chance to have a look at the refurbishment and what we’ve been doing for the past four weeks. It’s been the talk of the town, that’s for sure, especially because it has such a lot of history for a lot of people. They’ve watched it taking shape and been curious to see the end result, and now we’re ready to show them.

“We feel with the success of Potting Shed, which has just celebrated its second birthday, that there’s room for another exciting venue in town. FIREPIT is going to offer a city centre-style experience in the suburbs so there’ll be no need to go into Leeds city centre at all.”

The bar at Firepit