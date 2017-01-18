Homage to Burn’s night tradition

A tradition over 200 years old will be brought to one of the city’s most modern restaurants next week - thanks to a proud Scotsman and head chef.

Lee Murdoch is the man behind the menu at Crafthouse and Angelica in the Trinity Centre and has given it a taste of his roots for a special event to celebrate Burn’s Night on Wednesday.

City Buzz has been given a sneak preview of the menu for the event billed, “Homage to Rabbie Burns”.

It will include Orkney beef tartare and Highland roe deer. Alongside the exclusive dinner, Crafthouse has teamed up with Chivas Regal to offer guests a complimentary whisky tasting experience.

Adding to the ambience will be the City of Leeds Pipe Band which is playing classic bagpipe tunes throughout the evening – and it wouldn’t be Burns Night without the traditional addressing of the haggis.

The first Burns Night Supper was held in 1801 on the fifth anniversary of the Scottish poet’s death and this club later changed the date to what would have been his birthday.

Traditional suppers over the years feature piping in of guests, address of the haggis and recital of his works.