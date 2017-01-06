Days Out: Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Doncaster

It may be freezing and the middle of winter but visit the Yorkshire Wildlife Park and you’ll be transported to the warm, sunny plains of Africa and the tropical rainforests of Asia.

Situated just a short hop from the A1 near Doncaster, the park first opened in 2009 and has gone on to do vital conservation work.

From majestic lions and tigers, to cheeky baboons and lemurs, the park is home to all the kids’ furry favourites and brings visitors up close and personal with some of the world’s rarest and most beautiful animals. Perhaps the park’s most famous residents – and possibly the most chilled out – are the four polar bears Victor, Pixel, Nissan and Nobby. Head over to their massive ten-acre enclosure to see them launch themselves into one of two huge lakes, or lounging around and sunning themselves on the rocks.

There’s also an elevated vantage point that gives visitors unrivalled views – a trend which continues throughout the park. Each enclosure has been designed to give creatures the habitats they thrive in while also giving visitors a front row view.

Away from the bears, the Land of the Tigers is one of the largest exhibits in Europe to house these beautiful big cats and is home to endangered Amur tigers; Vladimir, Sayan, Tschuna and Tschuna’s three cubs Harley, Hector and Hope.

Other captivating creatures to look out for are the giraffes and leopards, whose enclosures feature extra-high viewing platforms so you’ll get some superb views of these animals.

FACTFILE

Admission: Adult £15, child aged three to 15 £13, children under two go free

Opening times: Open from 10am daily

Address: Warning Tongue Lane, Branton, Doncaster, DN4 6TB

Parking: On-site

Telephone: 01302 535057

Website: yorkshirewildlifepark.com

More: yorkshire.com