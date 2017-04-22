Days Out: Yorkshire Velo Tours

After the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire, Christian Prudhomme, the director of the Tour de France, said that Yorkshire was ‘fast becoming the heartland of cycling’ and the proof of this can be seen all around the county.

There are many ways to experience Yorkshire but there’s none more unique and uplifting than taking in all of the county’s delights on two wheels.

One company that is leading the way in allowing people to tour the county by bike is Yorkshire Velo Tours, run by Charles Oxtoby.

These tours, rides and routes are designed for riders of all abilities, with every ride supported by experienced, local ride leaders – who not only help you keep safe but also immensely entertained.

If your preference is to do some gentle leisure cycling with an emphasis on great café stops and glorious scenery they can cater for this, but if you’re an avid cyclist then the Velo Tours team will help you to push yourself and tackle some of the toughest routes and climbs that the UK has to offer.

Of course the roads in Yorkshire are public and anyone can plot their own routes but the best thing about Charles and his team is their extensive local knowledge and friendly, welcoming demeanour.

YVT offers a selection of tours including ‘Ilkley to the Dales’, the ‘Tour de Wensleydale’ and ‘An Introduction to Yorkshire Dales Cycling’.

They have also recently moved into corporate/team days that will help to strengthen relationships and offer an unforgettable team building experience.

Prices vary depending on needs and wants but the experience itself is priceless.

For world class cycling for all to enjoy, look no further than Yorkshire Velo Tours.

FACTFILE

Prices: vary by package

Attraction website: www.yorkshirevelotours.com

Telephone: 07710 550 237

More information: see www.yorkshire.com