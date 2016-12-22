Days Out: York Designer Outlet

Home to the North of England’s largest and best-loved outdoor ice rink – The Ice Factor – Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland is a magical setting complete with giant Christmas tree and rinkside alpine-themed café.

This three-time award winning Christmas attraction is open until 8th January 2017 meaning that the festive fun can continue into the new year!

Located at the York Designer Outlet, this is the perfect chance to hit the January sales in style as well as enjoying the unique collection of vintage funfair rides and games stalls that date back as far as 1933.

Visitors can enjoy a selection of rare fairground rides including Brooklands Dodgems, a stunning Chair-o-Plane, a 1950s Ghost Train and an exhilarating Speedway. There are also two exquisite children’s rides in the form of the 1947 Muffin the Mule Autodrome and the oldest ride on-site, Hush Hush the Monorail.

The rinkside refreshment is provided by PapaKitchen within a heated alpine-themed chalet. With its cosy furs and rustic wooden tables, you’ll feel warm both inside and out as you sip on traditional Glühwein.

PapaKitchen also plays host to its own “snow-selfie” area, with a scenic alpine backdrop and props galore to immortalise your memories with a festive photo with friends and family.

Skate, play, shop and dine at Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland and treat the family to a truly special day out this festive season.

FACTFILE

Address: York Designer Outlet, St Nicholas Avenue, YO19 4TA

Opening times: Until January 8, 9.30am-9.15pm

Car parking: Free on site

Telephone: 01904 682700

Web: www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com

More: yorkshire.com