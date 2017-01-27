Days Out: Spring comes early at Yorkshire bolt hole

It may still be freezing outside and the mornings dark and gloomy, but at Kiplin Hall there are sure signs that spring and warmer weather are just around the corner.

Nestled next to the River Swale, in North Yorkshire, the Jacobean hall is a hidden gem, with links to America and a number of notable families throughout Britain.

But with spring quickly approaching, one of the hall’s most famous attractions is about to come into bloom – thousands of much-anticipated snowdrops. The beautiful flowers are beginning to appear in the grounds, creating the perfect place to enjoy a breath of fresh air and a relaxing country walk.

Throughout February, a carpet of white fills the woodland floor, painting a picture postcard scene. A snowdrop trail is signposted through the lakeside gardens and woodland walks to help you make the most of your visit.

Bring the children and let them discover new lands on the wooden play ship and run wild on the climbing walls, slides and tunnels, before returning to the homely tearoom and refuelling with coffee, delicious homemade cakes and scones, lunches and afternoon teas.

For those with green fingers, make sure to stock up your garden with a variety of snowdrops and winter aconites.

The gardens, grounds and tea room at Kiplin Hall are open to the public from Saturday to Wednesday, starting February 4. The hall reopens fully on Saturday, April 1.

FACTFILE

Opening times: From Saturday, February 4 the gardens, grounds and tea room open from 10am to 4pm, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Address: Kiplin Hall, near Scorton, Richmond, North Yorkshire, DL10 6AT.

Admission: Adults £5.90, children £3.20, family £17.70

Car parking: Free

Attraction website: www.kiplinhall.co.uk