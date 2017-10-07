Days Out: Salt’s Mill, Saltaire

You can imagine how big Salts Mill might be when you hear that the lavish opening banquet in 1853 had over three-and-a-half thousand guests.

Now in 2017 it is still bustling with happy visitors – and why wouldn’t it be when there is so much to enjoy there.

Salts Mill has numerous galleries, shops, cafes and restaurants to enjoy and is home to a large collection of Yorkshire-born David Hockney’s art. As the weather is turning colder, make sure you take the family to see Hockney’s Arrival of Spring exhibition – created on his iPad in 2011 these stunning, bright and colourful pieces of art are a joy to view.

While you’re visiting Salts Mill, don’t miss a walk around Saltaire – a model Victorian industrial village and a UNESCO World Heritage Site that boasts parks to stroll around and the Leeds Liverpool Canal to cycle along as well.

When you need a break from exploring, Salts Mill offers some brilliant cafes and restaurants including: Café into the Opera, Salts Diner and the Espresso Bar so whether you’re grabbing a coffee or sitting down to dinner there’s plenty of choice.

There’s also a huge amount to choose from when it comes to shopping at Salts Mill – from browsing bicycles to admiring antiques. You can even add to your art collection at the poster shops which is licensed to sell David Hockney postcards and posters.

Delve into some history with the latest exhibition at Salts Mill – entitled ‘From Salt to Silver’ it features Ian Beesley’s photographs taken in the 1980s and this year alongside a new series of poems by Ian McMillan. This exhibition ties together the past and present and is a great way to learn and discover the history of this fascinating building.

FACTFILE - SALT’S MILL, SALTAIRE

Address: Victoria Rd, Saltaire BD18 3LA

Opening times: Monday to Friday 10am-5.30pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am-6pm

Admission: Free

Parking: Free

Website: www.saltsmill.org.uk

More: www.yorkshire.com