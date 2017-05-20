Days Out: National Emergency Services Museum - Sheffield

Take a step back in time and fire up your imagination at the world’s largest combined Emergency Services Museum.

The National Emergency Services Museum in Sheffield is housed in one of the first purpose-built combined Police, Fire and Ambulance Stations which dates back to 1898.

It’s a unique glimpse into how the services have changed over hundreds of years as it holds over 45 emergency vehicles - from horse-drawn fire pumps, police push bikes and Mines rescuers - as well as uniforms and equipment from then and now.

The museum uses lights, sound and smoke to bring history back to life and you can discover the grim side of crime by stepping into some original Victorian police cells – complete with authentic 18th century smells.

See what it’s like to stand next to a road traffic incident or a house fire and witness the services working together to rescue people. You can even have a go at being a hero for the day as you take a ride in a real-life fire engine.

The building stood derelict for many years until it was acquired in 1981 by firefighters from the South Yorkshire area, who established it as a permanent home for the vast range of memorabilia sitting around in attics and local fire stations all over the country. Their first job was to tackle the flocks of pigeons who had made the building their home.

In 1984 The South Yorkshire Fire Service Historical Society was established as a registered charity with the aim of preserving and displaying the history of the fire service.

Ten years later, the fire and police service joined forces – and the museum showcased its newly opened Police Cells, Police Entrance and Interview Room.

From then, there was no stopping its evolution and on 1st of January 2014 the Fire & Police Museum became the UK’s National Emergency Services Museum.

Factfile

Admission: Tots under three go free, three-16s £6, 16+ £8 and concessions £7.

Opening Times: Sat, Sun and Bank Hol Mon 11am-5pm, Weds-Fri 10am-2pm, Mon-Fri 10am-4pm (school holidays).

Address: West Bar, Sheffield, S3 8PT

Phone: 0114 2491 999

Web: www.emergencymuseum.org.uk

More info: www.yorkshire.com