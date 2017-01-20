Days Out: National Centre for Birds of Prey, Helmsley

Helmsley is home to some amazing attractions and after winning Small Attraction of the Year at this week’s White Rose Awards, the one that is truly soaring right now is the National Centre for Birds of Prey (NCBP).

Situated in the magnificent Duncombe Park Estate in Helmsley, within the world famous North York Moors National Park, NCBP is a relatively new visitor attraction; having only opened in March 2013. However, the team has not wasted any time in establishing NCBP as an amazing day out in the county.

Open to visitors seven days a week almost all year round, NCBP shows off its birds in a host of spectacular flying demonstrations and from the tiny, terrestrial Burrowing Owl to the mighty and majestic Steller’s Sea Eagle the centre houses the largest collection of birds of prey in the north of England.

If the birds aren’t included in some of the amazing flying demonstrations, then it is likely they are involved in some of the important breeding projects that take place here. It is recommended that visitors allow a good two to three hours to see everything but most guests stay all day – take in one of the experiences or special events including getting close to hawks, owls, falcons and kites to really make the most of your visit.

Wrap up warm and explore the stunning 300 acres of woodland and parkland surrounding the centre before it closes on the 24th December until January 30th. With a free ink stamp trail and word search/colouring in sheet, the children will be kept amused for hours.

With Christmas fast approaching, a great gift with a difference is the adoption pack offered at NCBP. You can choose to adopt any of the birds for either a year or six months and receive a host of goodies and a thank you message on your bird’s enclosure.

I’m talon you, this is one fantastic day out.

Factfile

Prices: Adults £9, Children £6.50, Under 4s Free, Seniors £8, Family (2+2) £27

Opening Times: 10am – 5.30pm

Attraction Website: www.ncbp.co.uk

Telephone: 08447 422 035

