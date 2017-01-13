Days Out: Lost Earth Adventures, York

If you’re a fan of the great outdoors then Yorkshire ticks many boxes and if it’s exciting adventures that you seek, look no further than Lost Earth Adventures.

Lost Earth Adventures provides rock climbing, caving, gorge walking and many more exhilarating challenges that will truly give you thirst for adventure.

With all of the courses being run by hand-picked, highly experienced guides, you’ll be in safe hands as you join the instructors in their natural habitats – thrill-seeking in some of the most beautiful scenery that the county has to offer.

There are some fantastic rock climbing days to suit everyone, whether you’re a novice or an experience climber after new challenge, there are courses held throughout the year at the spectacular Brimham Rocks and at other various crags across the county and the Peak District.

If you’re looking for something even more exhilarating then you can explore Howstean Gorge in the heart of Yorkshire that has been carved over millions of years. You’ll enter the chasm on a thrilling, free hanging abseil and take in the spectacular 1km long limestone gorge.

Tour de France Director, Christian Prudhomme described Yorkshire as “fast becoming the heartland of cycling” and although you won’t be on road bikes, there is still a chance to get in the saddle and take in some cross country, singletrack and freeride trails across the three national parks that Yorkshire is proud to play host to.

FACTFILE

ADDRESS: Innovation Way, York YO10 5DG

Attraction Website: www.lostearthadventures.co.uk

Telephone: 01904 500 094

Prices: Various – check website for more details

For more days out see: www.yorkshire.com