Days Out: Lightwater Valley, North Yorkshire

If you’re a thrill-seeker looking for adventure then head to Lightwater Valley as this summer it’s not just rollercoasters on offer – as the park will also be exploring Dinosaurs.

Popular children’s TV dinosaur adventurer Andy Day will be performing raps and rhymes about his favourite prehistoric creatures in six, live 30-minute shows taking place on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13.

And on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27, legendary children’s entertainer Mister Maker will be performing his ‘arty party’ live to audiences at the park.

‘Mini Makers’ and their grown-ups will be encouraged to sing, dance, make some noise and get the chance to create a unique art work under Mister Maker’s guidance.

And after you catch a performance, don’t forget to make the most of Lightwater Valley - one of the UK’s most popular theme parks.

Its signature rides include the 1.5 mile long Ultimate rollercoaster – the longest coaster ride in Europe, and the Eagle’s Claw aerial ride.

There’s over 40 rides and attractions to explore at Lightwater Valley for people of all ages - so you might need more than one visit to take it all in.

And the park is helping you do just that with its new Summer Pass. For £45, you can visit the park and enjoy the rides as often as you like throughout the summer holidays – with free parking.

Performances by Andy Day and Mister Maker will take place on the Lightwater Events Field at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm and are free with a standard theme park ticket.

Factfile

LIGHTWATER VALLEY

Admission: Book online to save 30 per cent off the on-the-day price. Prices: £20 for those over 1m tall and £5 for those under/over 60s. Summer Pass is £45 .

Address: North Stainley, Ripon, North Yorkshire HG4 3HT

Website: www.lightwatervalley.co.uk

More: Yorkshire.com