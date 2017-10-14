Days Out: Farmer Copley’s

Autumn is the season of colours and if you head down to Farmer Copley’s Farm this October you’ll find a rainbow of shades – in their pumpkins.

The awesome attraction based at Ravensknowle Farm in Pontefract draws families from across the country because it’s home to the UK’s largest pumpkin festival.

They specialise in celebrating everything that is wonderful about the autumn, harvest and of course -the pumpkin.

Their field of squash is second to none – this year they have planted more than 120,000 plants and their home-grown fruit comes in shades of red, green, black, blue, yellow, white, smooth, warty, stripy and of course, orange.

So, don your wellies and head down to the farm for some family fun picking your own Hallowe’en decorations and carving them on site.

Little ones can explore the witch’s kitchen and have a go on the tractor ride or barrel ride, as well as storytelling, face painting and sweet treats.

And for grown-ups, why not try your hand at pumpkin floristry and create a bespoke floral design in one of Farmer Copleys homegrown pumpkins, perfect for a Halloween show stopper table or window display.

While you’re at the farm, take the opportunity to meet some of Farmer Copley’s residents – from donkeys to chickens and llamas, there are plenty of friendly faces… and the staff are really cheery too. There’s a fantastic farm shop, a café by day called Moo and by night a new eatery for evenings called Beast. They also produce their own Yorkshire Parkin, Jam and Liquorice Stout so you definitely won’t leave hungry.

Factfile - Farmer Copley’s

Address: Ravensknowle Farm, Pontefract Road, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, WF7 5AF

Opening Times: Monday to Saturday – 8:30am-5:30pm, Sunday and Bank Holidays – 8:30am-4pm

Website: www.farmercopleys.co.uk/

More: Yorkshire.com