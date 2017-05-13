Days Out: Eureka!, Halifax

If you’re a parent on the lookout for a museum with a difference, then here is the light-bulb moment you’ve been searching for – Eureka!

The National Children’s Museum in Halifax is the UK’s only fully interactive museum totally dedicated to children aged 0-11 - making it a fantastic choice for mums and dads looking to keep their curious critters occupied on a rainy day.

Unlike some other museums, there’s nothing boring or stuffy about Eureka! – as it has six unique zones bursting with vivid colour and fun hands-on activities.

Nothing is trapped inside a glass cabinet – so children can literally get to grips with more than 400 exciting exhibits.

The museum’s two floors are packed with lively equipment, gadgets, buttons, music and noise all designed to expand young minds while they have fun.

In the All About Me zone, children can learn all about how amazing the human body is as they look up a giant nose, scan a pregnant mum’s tummy to hear a heartbeat, and explore their senses of touch, sound, sight, taste and smell.

The Living and Working Together zone offers the chance for some early work experience, as the child-size town square is complete with shops where little ones can work on tills and answer telephones.

There’s something for everyone, as little tots can play music and make crafts in the Under 5s Creativity Space, whilst grown-ups can take a well-earned rest with a cup of tea in the Eureka! café.

And because there are always plenty of events changing throughout the year – from science experiments to interactive shows, you’ll never get tired of exploring the wonderful world we live in.

With so much to see, you’ll want to come back again – and Eureka! makes that easier with a great offer: pay once, and you’ll get in for free for a year with an Annual Pass.