Days Out: Brodsworth Hall, Doncaster

Don’t worry if you’ve overdone it this Christmas, as Yorkshire is the perfect playground to work off the festive excesses.

From a wandering round the gardens of stunning stately homes, to an invigorating sunset jaunt along a coastal path, there are plenty of things to do in Yorkshire to burn off those turkey sandwiches and help you squeeze back into your pre-Christmas jeans.

Head to South Yorkshire and marvel at the magnificent gardens of Brodsworth Hall. Laid out at the same time as the hall was being built, the 15 acre gardens have been restored to their full Victorian splendour and are home to a collection of grand gardens in miniature. Created in the Italianate style, like the house, they are filled with colourful seasonal plantings and displays and offer a great winter’s day out for both grownups and the kids.

After an afternoon of exploring, head over to the tearoom and terrace, which serves a delicious selection of high quality Yorkshire food using the best local, fresh ingredients.

Or blow the cobwebs away with a blast of fresh sea air on the North Yorkshire coast. With its higgledy-piggledy cottages and winding streets, Staithes has the air of a place lost in time. Once one of the largest fishing ports on the North East coast, this coastal hamlet now provides the perfect base for exploring Yorkshire’s clifftop paths.

If you’re feeling peckish, enjoy some spectacular local seafood in the Endeavour Kitchen on the High Street before leaving the sheltered harbour and heading up onto the Cleveland Way for a bracing clifftop walk.

FACTFILE

Address: Brodsworth, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, DN5 7XJ

Opening times: Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm

Admission: Adult £6.70, child £4, family £17.40

Phone: 01302 722598

Car parking: Free, onsite

Attraction website: www.english-heritage.org.uk

More: yorkshire.com