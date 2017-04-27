Attractively presented semi-detached property in Gildersome

A great opportunity to acquire an attractively presented semi-detached property in a popular and sought after location.

On the ground floor the spacious living room provides access to a full width kitchen which has a good range of wall and base units, plumbing for an automatic washing machine and a useful under-stairs cupboard.

To the first floor all three bedrooms have free standing wardrobes included with the sale.

The house bathroom has a modern three-piece suite comprising; low flush WC, wash basin and bath with electric shower over.

A retractable ladder gives access to the loft to provide useful additional storage.

Externally there is a lawned garden to the front, off street-parking and a single garage to the side of the adjacent property.

Gildersome has a range of local shops and amenities, including its own library, post office and community centre as well as pubs and an Indian restaurant. The village is located about two miles from the town of Morley and just five miles south of Leeds city centre.